JSC unveils strategic plan for 2022-2027

The Judicial Service Commission(JSC) has on Friday launched the 2022-2027 strategic plan and the revised code of conducts and ethics.

The document will guide the JSC in ensuring independence and accountability as well as facilitating the efficient, effective and transparent administration of Justice.

Speaking during the event, Chief Justice(CJ) Martha Koome said the strategic plan is anchored on five pillars including efficient, effective and accountable administration of justice, motivated, professional, dynamic and responsive judges, judicial officers and judiciary staff.

The strategic plan is also meant to increase public confidence and trust in the JSC as well strengthening its institutional, financial and human resource capacity.

“This is expected to guide the Commission in defining its purpose and policy direction, establish realistic goals and objectives, and offer a framework for implementation of activities as well as being able to monitor performance. The Plan is informed by situation analysis and lessons learnt from implementation of activities since the reconstitution of the Commission by the 2010 Constitution,” Koome explained

Koome who is also the Chairperson of JSC said the Judiciary will strive to ensure the commission delivers its mandate by developing skills and competences of employees through training programmes that offer career advancement of each employee.

“Litigants’ and customers’ experiences in our institutions is to a large extent influenced by the working environment of employees,” she stated

The CJ further stated that the Judiciary will endeavor to engage in constructive dialogue with other arms of government and stakeholders to facilitate smooth operations while protecting independence of the judiciary.

“As a Commission, we appreciate that the protection of the rule of law and the enforcement of fundamental rights and freedoms are dependent on having an independent Judiciary. The Commission will therefore remain firm and steadfast in safeguarding the decisional autonomy of Judges and Judicial Officers,” she affirmed