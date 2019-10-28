JSC faults State for budget cuts

Commissioner Macharia Njeru of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has asked the government to reinstate the Judiciary budget that was recently cut to enable it perform its duties without hitches.

Njeru said the administration of justice is critical for the rule of law and sustainability of the economy of the country, noting that the budget allocated to the judiciary was inadequate for its operations.

“This is unacceptable coming against a backdrop of the backlog of cases that the Judiciary is grappling with,” said Njeru.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, the Commissioner who is representing Law Society of Kenya at JSC said the Judiciary is a critical arm of the government and allocating it inadequate funds can grind to a halt its operations.

He said the Judiciary has a role to play on ease of doing business in the country by expeditiously determining disputes, a mandate that requires adequate funding.

“This action undermines the country’s prospects of having a robust, dependable judiciary for the people of Kenya,” said Njeru and added that the budget cut also diminishes prospects of Kenya as an attractive destination for investments by both local and foreign investors.

He also noted that the budget cut has directly affected clients and lawyers.