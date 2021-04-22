JSC will not conduct interviews for Supreme Court judge post

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will not conduct interviews for the position of Supreme Court judge scheduled for next week following a High court order stopping the process.

On Tuesday, the court issued orders stopping JSC from conducting the interviews pending hearing of petitions filed by Tolphin Nafula, Philip Muchiri Damaris Wakiuru and Memba Ocharo.

Nine candidates were scheduled to appear before the JSC starting next week to defend their suitability to be supreme court judge.

Justices Anthony Mrima, Reuben Nyakundi and Wilfrida Okwany however allowed the interviews for the position of Chief Justice to proceed but stopped the JSC from making any further considerations or deliberations in respect to that position once the interviews are over tomorrow (Friday).

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



As at now there are three petitions challenging ongoing process of recruitment of Chief Justice.

The three judges considered the submissions of the petitioners and found that they raise weighty issues including the constitutionality of the process.

The petitions were filed separately but were consolidated Wednesday.

JSC Thursday interviewed Prof. Dr Dr. Moni Wekesa for the position of CJ while the last candidate for the position Alice Yano is set to face the Commission on Friday.

While JSC would normally retreat to deliberate on the scores for each candidate and forward three names to the President from which he would pick one for appointment as CJ, that process will now remain in abeyance till the constitutional petitions are filed.

The constitutional petitions filed further put an injunction on the process of recruiting a judge of the Supreme Court following the retirement of judge Mohammed Ibrahim until the petitions are heard and determined.

The JSC wanted the court to stay its decision pending an appeal but the judges ruled the orders of the court shall remain in force pending determination of the cases filed by the petitioners.