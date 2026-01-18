JSS enrolment at 61pc as govt moves to achieve100pc transition

A report by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration reveals that 61% of eligible learners have joined Senior Secondary School.

Compiled by the National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) in collaboration with County Directors of Education, the report outlines targeted interventions to ensure 100% transition to Grade 10 under the new education system across all pathways.

With enrollment ongoing following the government’s extension of the reporting timelines, the Ministry says it has taken action to address barriers such as financial constraints, early pregnancies, absenteeism, reluctance, and placement delays due to families seeking alternative schools.

Some of the interventions are strengthening of bursary mobilisation, counselling and re-entry support, community engagement through local leadership structures, and faster placement guidance.

“The reporting timelines have been extended in response to concerns by stakeholders while addressing challenges individual families may be facing; an inclusive measure to reach learners who are yet to report or complete placement processes, with coordinated community-level actions continuing across counties”, the statement reads.

Other key measures underway include:

Door-to-door tracing and household mapping to identify and re-engage learners who have not reported

Community sensitisation forums through barazas, religious institutions, and local platforms to mobilise families and guardians

Bursaries and scholarships for vulnerable learners, coordinated through County Governments, NG-CDF and NGAOs to minimise financial exclusion.

Meanwhile, 97% of learners who completed Grade 6 in 2025 have successfully transitioned to Junior Secondary School (JSS), marking a major milestone and demonstrating near-universal compliance with the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) progression framework.

The report confirms that Kenya is maintaining strong momentum in learner access, retention, and progression.

“We reaffirm the Government’s commitment to full transition as a national imperative: every child has a human and constitutional right to education, and we all should work together to avoid preventable dropouts driven by cost barriers, delayed placement, or social vulnerabilities,” it adds.

This progress, the ministry states, not only reflects compliance but a growing national culture that recognises education as the most reliable path to productivity, opportunity and national transformation.

“With sustained community collaboration and continued institutional coordination, Kenya is firmly on track to secure a future where every learner transitions, every learner is supported, and every learner is seen through their education ambition”, it underscores.

The reports comes in the wake of concerns over low enrollment, which parents attribute to financial hardship, long distances to assigned schools, and limited learning pathways.

The government maintains that its priority is to ensure that no learner is left out during the transition period.