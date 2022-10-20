Jua Kali sector to reap big in Ruto’s housing plans

Kenya’s Jua kali sector could pocket millions if plans by President William Ruto to construct one million affordable houses sail through.

The Kenya Kwanza administration targets to construct at least 200,000 affordable housing units annually over the next five years, a fete President Ruto says will also act as an avenue for job creation and stimulate the economy.

While giving his inaugural Mashujaa Day speech in Nairobi County, the President said small and medium enterprises in the jua kali industry will be included in the supply of windows, doors, gates and hinges.

“Our manufacturing sector, which already supplies many products in the construction industry will have expanded business opportunities,” said President Ruto.

According to industrialisation ministry, development of the sector has been held back as a result of poorly developed value chains, such as lack of standards and testing, denying them local and international markets.

“We are designing the programme in a way that will support and upgrade the Jua Kali by linking it with technical and vocational education institutions,” said President Ruto.

Under the affordable housing agenda initiated by his predecessor, 2,592 have been completed, 40,452 are under construction while another 500,000 units await funding.

The President also committed to fast track implementation of VAT exemptions on construction inputs of affordable housing to reduce cost of completed units and bring additional investors in the programme.

“We therefore proceed with confidence that we will provide quality climate-smart housing that Kenyans can buy with mortgages for as low as Ksh 5000 a month to be made available through various financing home arrangements,” he said.

The President announced his intentions to work with the county governments in order for each county to have at least 5,000 affordable homes.

“Counties with larger metropolitan areas have a greater opportunity and can target as many as 50,000 units since demand is higher due to population density,” added the President.

The Presidenr who on Tuesday commissioned affordable housing units in Ongata Rongai is scheduled to oversee the ground breaking of affordable social housing project in Kebera Soweto B next week.