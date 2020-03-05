Jubaland troops move into Mandera Town

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has appealed to the government to move with speed and secure Mandera and its residents.

Roba on his twitter page said that Jubaland security forces have moved right inside Mandera Town on Bulla Jamhuria Road, near the Central Chief Camp, saying the situation has put the lives of area residents at risk.

Roba who shared armature footage on his twitter account on the perceived arrival of the Jubaland soldiers warned that the security situation in the border town was deteriorating.

“The situation in Mandera is deteriorating by the day with more build-up of foreign forces of Jubaland within Mandera Town and serious buildup of Federal Government of Somalia forces in Beled Hawo. The Government must move with speed to manage the situation to avoid more loss of lives,” he said.