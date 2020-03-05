Jubaland troops move into Mandera Town

Mandera Governor Ali Roba has appealed to the government to move with speed and secure Mandera and its residents.
Roba on his twitter page said that Jubaland security forces have moved right inside Mandera Town on Bulla Jamhuria Road, near the Central Chief Camp, saying the situation has put the lives of area residents at risk.
Roba who shared armature footage on his twitter account on the perceived arrival of the Jubaland soldiers warned that the security situation in the border town was deteriorating.
“The situation in Mandera is deteriorating by the day with more build-up of foreign forces of Jubaland within Mandera Town and serious buildup of Federal Government of Somalia forces in Beled Hawo. The Government must move with speed to manage the situation to avoid more loss of lives,” he said.
Jubaland security forces moving right inside mandera town on Bulla Jamhuria Road, near the central chief camp, by the Huduma Center. This is a major threat to the security of Kenyans in mandera. Our GoK must move with speed to mitigate this situation or Risk more loss of lives. pic.twitter.com/pUKLviQh3w
— HE Capt. Ali I Roba (@aliiroba) March 5, 2020
Governor Roba appealed for an urgent response by the government to protect Kenyan citizens in the border town as tension builds between Jubaland and Somalia.
The continued presence of Jubaland forces has caused panic in Mandera, with the county government urging its staff to remain at home for their safety.
Public services have been also been hampered due to the prevailing security situation in Mandera County.
Public services have been hampered due to the prevailing security situation in mandera. pic.twitter.com/A5mufndVGv
— HE Capt. Ali I Roba (@aliiroba) March 5, 2020
This comes after Kenya on Wednesday accused Somalia of an “unwarranted attack” on the frontier town of Mandera during heavy fighting over the border between government and regional forces.
Already fraught tensions between Nairobi and Mogadishu have soared in recent days, with both sides issuing strongly-worded statements accusing each other of encroaching on border territory.
Temperatures rose further after heavy fighting erupted on Monday in the Somali border town of Bulohawo between Somali government troops and forces from the semi-autonomous region of Jubaland.
Legislators from Mandera town said the fighting was so intense it caused residents there to flee and take shelter.
The government in a statement condemning the attack said “violations of the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty” appeared to indicate that Somali forces had crossed into Mandera during the battle.
“Foreign soldiers – in flagrant breach and total disregard of international laws and conventions – engaged in aggressive and belligerent activities by harassing and destroying properties of Kenyan citizens living in the border town of Mandera,” it said.
“This action amounts to an unwarranted attack by foreign soldiers with the intention of provoking Kenya.”
The fighting in Somalia is the latest instance of tensions between Mogadishu and its regional governments.
Jubaland authorities in August accused Mogadishu of interfering in its election and seeking to remove President Ahmed Madobe and get a loyalist in power to increase its control.