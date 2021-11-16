Jubilee calls out Ruto over ‘attacks’ on Mt. Kenya leaders

The Jubilee Party has taken a stand against remarks attributed to Deputy President William Ruto and which were directed at leaders from the Mt. Kenya region.

The ruling party accuses Ruto of unleashing unwarranted vitriol that amounted to attacks on leaders from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard who have refused to throw their weight behind his political ambitions.

“Clearly, the Deputy President has decided that everyone from Mt. Kenya, leader or otherwise, must support his presidential bid,” the party’s parliamentary caucus said in a statement Tuesday evening.

“The attacks, disguised to sound like jest have laid bare the DP’s utter contempt for our region, our leaders, and our people,” the group added

The statement came in the wake of Ruto’s forays into Central Kenya where he launched a scathing criticism of governors who have lately been hosting his political rival – ODM leader Raila Odinga, in the region.

“The DP has trained his guns on Kiambu Governor James Nyoro. To show that his disdain is for all MT Kenya leaders, he then aimed textbook insults at Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi,” the party charged

The party warns that the DP’s ‘careless’ utterances can easily morph into ‘public strife, political violence, and death, at a special scale,’