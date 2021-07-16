Jubilee candidate in Kiambaa snap poll threatens court action

The ruling Jubilee party candidate in the recently concluded by-election in Kiambaa is threatening to go to court to force a recount of the ballot papers.

Kariri Njama says he is contemplating this move citing compelling ‘evidence’ to the effect that his rivals, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), employed dirty tricks to clinch the seat in the Thursday poll.

“We are not happy with the outcome of the by-election. There was no fairness in the exercise. We will stop at nothing until we are a repeat of counting of votes cast,” He said after the IEBC declared UDA candidate the winner of Thursday’s poll

John Njuguna Wanjiku of UDA was declared the winner after garnering 21,773 against Njama who came a close second with 21,263 votes, just 510 votes margin.