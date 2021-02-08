Jubilee expels six nominated Senators

The Jubilee party has expelled six nominated Senators for alleged gross misconduct.

Senators Mwaura Isaac, Seneta Mary Yiane, Wago Naomi Jilo, Millicent Omanga, Prengei Victor and lman Falhada Dekow were kicked out for breaching the party’s constitution.

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju said the National Management Committee (NMC) met on Monday and deliberated on a report filed by the party’s disciplinary committee with respect to Senators who have appeared before them this year and last year on disciplinary violations as Per article 13 of the Party Constitution

“The NMC in exercising its mandate provided or under article 7 (2a) of the party’s constitution and relying on other enabling provisions of the party law has expelled the following senators, ” the statement read.

The party had vowed to take disciplinary actions against legislators who refuse to toe the line.

Five of the rebel Senators were last year summoned for snubbing a Parliamentary Group meeting convened by the President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the party leader.

Senator Isaac Mwaura who appeared before the party disciplinary committee last Monday is the latest MP allied to Deputy President William Ruto to find himself in trouble.

The defiant Senators can contest the decision.

“The expulsions are with immediate effect and have been communicated to the Senate and the Registrar of Political Parties. The affected Senators are at liberty to exercise their right of appeal” added the statement.

The Senators risk losing their seats if the Registrar approves the dismissals.