Jubilee Insurance donates Kshs 30M to fight COVID-19

Jubilee Insurance Thursday announced major donations towards health supplies and equipment valued at Kshs. 30 Million that will go towards supporting efforts in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

In these unprecedented times of global health crisis and global economic emergency, this desperately needed equipment & supplies will be channelled through the Ministry of Health and include: 100,000 re-useable masks, 10,000 nasal swabs, 2,500 Virus Test sets.

In addition, Jubilee Insurance will be donating beds & other facilities to enable the setting up of 40 of the 160 bed Field Hospital facility recently commissioned by Aga Khan University Hospital.

Jubilee Insurance, being a Regional insurer, will also be donating towards the fight against the Covid19 pandemic in all the Countries in the region, where they operate.

This will include Uganda Shillings 70.6 million, Tanzania Shillings 32.5 million, Burundi Francs 6.23 million and Mauritian Rupees 132,000.

Announcing the donation, Jubilee Holdings Chairman Nizar Juma noted that this is in response to the call by the President Uhuru Kenyatta for individuals as well as corporates of goodwill to join hands and alleviate the effects of this pandemic.

“We are alive to challenges the country and the world as a whole is grappling with especially on the need to scale up of the much-needed medical equipment and personnel charged with taking care of the persons affected by the virus”, Mr. Juma said.

Mr. Juma added that “we are concerned about the wellbeing of our families, our staff and our communities and we must all work together towards eradicating this virus from our region as quickly as possible and to protect our economy as much as possible”.

Jubilee Insurance together with its affiliates under the Aga Khan Development Network will continue to work together with the government in implementing strategies to ensure that majority of Kenyans especially from the poor households are cushioned during this period.