Jubilee Insurance launches Ksh 3M art competition for schools

Ten pupils from ten primary schools across Kenya stand a chance to win Ksh 3 million scholarship following the launch of 2023 Live Free Art Competition by Jubilee Life Insurance.

Speaking during the launch, Jubilee Life Insurance Retail Life and Pensions General Manager Wilbroda Odera said the top pupils in the competition will be awarded with full high school education scholarship.

The Live Free Art Competition which is in its third year targets pupils across Kenya between Grade 1 and 4 under the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

“We are excited to launch the third edition of the Jubilee Live Free Art Competition. We believe that art plays a critical role in the development of young minds, nurturing cognitive abilities such as creativity, problem solving, logical reasoning and self-expression. The art competition will enable young learners across Kenya to demonstrate their artistic prowess and to be recognized for their talents,” said Odera.

Participating pupils will be required to submit original artworks illustrating their understanding of the theme, ‘Celebrating Jubilant Moments’, in various mediums including painting, drawing, collage or mixed media. Participants will be allowed to use watercolours, coloured pencils, crayons, charcoal, ink or any other locally available material.

The competition will be divided into two categories comprising Grade1 and 2 and Grade 3 and 4 with interested required to submit their artwork September 8, 2023.