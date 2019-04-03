Jubilee Insurance has stepped up its efforts in enhancing the wellness programme by launching the Jubilee Mum’s Club in Mombasa County.

The club acts as a space where all mothers; new and experienced, share their maternal acumen on motherhood as well as provide a platform to deliver expert information on things like pregnancy and puerperium, care of the family, parenthood, financial and woman’s general health.

Additionally, it is designed to help provide a healthful work environment and to support the adoption of healthy habits by mums who want to improve their own health before pregnancy, during pregnancy and throughout the motherhood journey.

“Maisha FiTi”

Jubilee Insurance Head of Medical Business Dr. Patrick Gatonga, noted that the club will offer personalized content corporate challenges, peer-to-peer recognition and progress-based incentives geared towards encouraging members to engage in healthier behaviours.

“Through Mum’s Club, we want to make it easier for mothers to support their own by providing them with customized content they’re interested in, challenging them, informing them and rewarding them for making healthier choices. Through the power of discounts and incentivisation programme, we believe that members will be able to create new healthier habits and change their attitude towards wellness in the long-run”, Dr. Gatonga said.

The launch of Mum’s Club is part of the wider wellness campaign dubbed “Maisha FiTi” being implemented by the insurer. Some of the partners that the insurer is working with include Gertrude’s Garden Hospital, Philips, Zucchini, Healthy U, Pampers, Toto Care Box and Text Book Centre.