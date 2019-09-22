Jubilee leaders reiterate commitment to implement party’s agenda

Jubilee leaders have reiterated their commitment to implementing the party development agenda.

They said they would not be drawn into dirty politics aimed at creating division and ethnic animosity in the country.

Speaking in Embu and Nairobi Counties on Sunday in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto, the leaders said it was unfortunate that some politicians had resolved to engage in regressive politics.

They were MPs Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Charles Kanyi (Starehe), Milicent Omanga (nominated), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Munene Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), John Muchiri (Manyatta) and Cecily Mbarire (nominated).

Mr Ichungwa said Jubilee leaders were focused on addressing the needs of the people.

“We do not have time for insults. As Jubilee party, we do not want to engage in bad politics; we would only engage in politics of development,” he said.

Mr Kanyi asked Jubilee leaders not to fall into the trap of Opposition politics that is informed by disrespect and use of abusive language.

“We would not allow leaders to be disrespected, and we will not allow Babu Owino to insult the Deputy President,” he explained.

On his part, Dr Ruto said the Jubilee administration was focused on delivering its promises to the people.

He further asked leaders to unite and work diligently in pushing further the interests of the people.

“Right now, we are not talking politics. The time for politics would come. For now, we want everyone to focus on their job,” he explained to congregants at St Peter and Paul Catholic Church Karolina in Manyatta, Embu County.

At the Anglican Church of Kenya St Patrick’s Kayole in Embakasi Central, the Deputy President said the Government was committed to transforming Nairobi City to meet the development needs of the people.

He said the Government would spend Sh4 billion to construct roads in Eastlands.

A further Ksh1.2 billion, he noted, would be spent to construct a water pipeline that would supply the commodity in Eastlands.

“We would soon hold talks with leaders and county leadership to ensure that every estate in Nairobi is connected to a proper sewer system,” he noted.

Ms Omanga said Nairobi County residents would not back any constitutional amendment that would burden them.

“There are people who want to burden Kenyans with changes in the constitution. We will oppose the move unless it adds value to the people,” she said.