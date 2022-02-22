Jubilee members say party has not lost it’s dominance

Former Water Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki and Jubilee Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Amos Kimunya have continued to popularize the jubilee Party ahead of the Sagana Meeting and the party’s National Delegate Conference slated for this week. The duo camped in Ol-Joro Orok Constituency where they rallied residents to support the Jubilee party under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta. Elsewhere, Council of elders of Mumin Hassan of the larger Auliyahan community has endorsed Abdi Kheir Abdulahi Dubow for the Dadaab Parliamentary seat in Garissa County.

