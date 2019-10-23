Jubilee MPs opposed to creation of jobs for select few in BBI report

A section of Jubilee MPs have said they will reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report if it proposes is to create seats for a few individuals.

The MPs said they would only back its recommendations if it advocates for reforms that better the lives of Kenyans.

Speaking at Sekenani in Narok West, Narok County, in the company of Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday, the leaders noted that the report should prioritise the interests of the people as opposed to those of politicians.

Also present was Narok County Governor Samuel Tunai, MPs Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West), Johanna Ngeno (Emurua Dikirr), Patrick Munene (Chuka Igembe Ngombe), Soipan Tuya (Woman Rep, Narok), Caleb Kositany (Soy) and Nelson Koech (Belgut).

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We do not have a problem with BBI as it is just a report that will be presented to us. However, if it is about the creation of positions in the Government, we will reject it,” Koech argued.

Kositany said Kenyans would thoroughly evaluate the report and take a position on its content.

His sentiments were echoed by Munene who said Kenyans were waiting for the report to find out what is in for them.

He said Kenyans would not support a report that has nothing for them.

“If the report is tailored to benefit the people, we would support it; but if it is about creating additional political positions, we would reject it,” said Munene.

On her part, Soipan said it would be unfortunate if the BBI recommended changes that would only benefit politicians.

She said no amount of intimidation would stop them from advocating for the interests of the people they represent.

“If BBI is about selfish political interests, we would reject it,” said Soipan.

The Deputy President dismissed the critics of Jubilee administration projects, citing the recently launched Standard Gauge Railway to Suswa.

Dr Ruto said the Jubilee administration was committed to transforming the country through the implementation of various development projects.

“There are people who do not understand our vision; their job is to oppose government projects. I urge you to ignore them,” he explained.