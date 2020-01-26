Jubilee MPs’ retreat to Naivasha as BBI debate rages

A Jubilee Parliamentary group meeting met in Naivasha with insiders saying top on the agenda is the Building Bridges Initiative consultative meetings.

The meeting comes a day after a section of leaders allied to the Deputy President attended the coast regional BBI consultative forum.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who was at the Mombasa forum says the Naivasha meeting will chart a way forward for the Party on the BBI, even as he accused the Orange Democratic Movement of using the forums for 2022 politics.

The Jubilee leaders are also discussing how to drum up support for the BBI without necessarily having to share a platform with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The 2022 political matrix has been a sticking point in the BBI debate, with leaders allied to the Deputy President accusing ODM of using the BBI to craft a political lineup for 2022 general elections.

The Naivasha meeting also comes a day before Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu goes on trial in the Senate.

Last Tuesday factional divisions within Jubilee saw Senators shoot down a motion seeking to establish a special committee to probe Waititu’s impeachment and the embattled governor will now have to face the entire senate for grilling.