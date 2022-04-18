Jubilee party aspirants call for free and fair nominations

A section of Jubilee party aspirants from Kiambu County have faulted move by Jubilee party leadership to subject them to consensus in picking candidates to carry the party’s flag in the August 9th General Elections.

Led by Kikuyu Constituency Jubilee {arty aspirant Njenga Waziri, the hopefuls seeking the seat said all the candidates should be subjected to free and fair nomination process to get best candidate who will face their opponents in August polls.

The aspirants who accused Jubilee Party officials of having proffered candidates in the area reiterated that democratic process should be left to prevail and allow all contestants to exercise their rights.