Jubilee party cleared to nominate new members to committees

The National Assembly Thursday evening effected the discharge of sixteen members of parliament from several committees as advised by the ruling Jubilee Party. Those removed include Kimani Ichungwa who was chairing the powerful budget and appropriation committee, Moses Kuria, who was the vice chair of the transport, public works and housing committee, William cheptumo who was serving as the chair of justice and legal affairs committee, and Gladys Boss Shollei from the delegated legislation committee. Alice wahome was also removed as the vice chairperson of the justice and legal affairs committee. Others who have also been axed from the committees are John Munyaka who was removed as the chair of sports, culture and tourism committee, Ali Adan Haji was removed as the chair of agriculture and livestock committee, John Walukhe was removed as the vice chair of administration and national security. The National Assembly has further discharged , Fred Kapondi as the vice chairperson of the constitutional implementation oversight committee , Dr Robert Pukose has also been removed as the vice chairperson, departmental committee of health, while Joyce Chepkorir Koech has been removed as the vice chairperson of labour and social affairs committee. Khatib Mwashetani , Catherine Waruguru, James Lomenen , Liza chelule and Connelly Serem were removed as vice chairpersons of committees of land , select committee of members affairs , national cohesion and equal opportunities , Parliamentary broadcasting and Library and trade and industry respectively . The vacancies according the speaker of the National assembly Justine Muturi will be filled within seven days.

