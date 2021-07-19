Jubilee Party cries foul over Kiambaa mini poll outcome, demands recount

The Jubilee Party has protested strongly about the outcome of last week’s by-election outcome in Kiambaa where the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate John Njuguna Wanjiku was declared the winner.

The ruling party says its candidate Kariri Njama was deprived of the crushing victory he was confidently expecting.

“We wish to categorically state that we are dissatisfied with how the IEBC managed the by-election, particularly the tallying process.” The National Management Committee said Monday.

Speaking after a meeting called to evaluate the events of last week that led to a loss in an area considered the party’s political bedrock, the outfit’s top decision-making organ promised to push to have the outcome annulled.

“We demand a recount of the vote and will in the coming days pursue this.” Jubilee NMC said

Soon after the poll results were released on Friday last week, Njama announced that he would proceed to court to force a recount of the ballot papers, citing compelling ‘evidence’ to the effect that Deputy President William Ruto-linked UDA employed dirty tricks to clinch the seat in the Thursday poll.

“We are not happy with the outcome of the by-election. There was no fairness in the exercise. We will stop at nothing until we are a repeat of counting of votes cast,” He said after the IEBC declared UDA candidate the winner of Thursday’s poll

Njama, who was in attendance in Monday’s meeting at Jubilee Party headquarters, claimed that he was not going to sit back and move on yet an ‘injustice’ had been committed against him and the people of Kiambaa Constituency.

“Let the people of Kiamba know that we are not going to rest, their voice was heard, they did what they had to do, and as their political leader, I will not relent until we get our voice respected,” He said

In the meeting, the party officials further deliberated at length about the rejuvenation of the Party at the grassroots level through public engagements with members.

“This, we shall roll out in the coming days.” the party confirmed