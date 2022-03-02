Jubilee Party embarks on rejuvenation ahead of general elections

Jubilee Party has embarked on the process of rejuvenating itself and its policies six months to the general elections.

The party that has the backing of President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that it will sponsor candidates in all elective seats come August 9th.

This comes a couple of days after the national delegates council (NDC) endorsed Uhuru as their party leader for the next five years.

During a meeting with the youth and aspirants in Naivasha, the party’s top leadership exuded confidence that it would regain its lost glory in a matter of weeks.

The party coordinator in Nakuru County Njenga Mungai said that they would continue to engage all stakeholders ahead of the elections.

The former Molo MP praised the handshake between the President and former PM Raila Odinga noting that it had brought peace and development to the country.

“We are fully behind the president and the handshake as we move in to revive the Jubilee party which will sponsor candidates in all the seats,” he said.

The meeting organizer Charles Mburu said that the party would financially sponsor all those nominated during their nominations.

Mburu challenged Naivasha residents to be keen on whom they nominated during the primaries which would be carried out in two months.

“The President is fully behind the revival of this party and we are targeting all seats in the coming general elections,” he said.

Former CAS for Trade Lawrence Karanja who vying for a senatorial seat in Nakuru termed the Industrial Park in Mai Mahiu a game-changer for Naivasha residents.

He said that the State had set aside Ksh 2 billion to develop the special economic zone adding that tens of companies had shown interest in the park.

“The industrial park will create thousands of job opportunities courtesy of the president’s vision and am keen to protect the county allocations if elected into office,” he said.

On his part, Dr Stanley Karanja who is vying for the gubernatorial seat accused some leaders of being moles in Jubilee.

“Some people who claim to be in Jubilee have formed splinter parties and it’s time that we named and shamed them,” he said.