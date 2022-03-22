Jubilee party extends nomination application deadline to 25th March

The Jubilee party has extended the deadline for nomination applications to 25th March 2022 to allow more aspirants to apply.

In a press statement, the Party’s National Elections Board said the extension is as a result of overwhelming demand from Jubilee party aspirants from across the Country.

All applications are done online with Aspirants for the Governors position parting with Ksh 500,000 for men, Ksh 250,000 for women and Ksh 125,000 for youth.

Aspirants for the Senate seat will pay Ksh 250,000 for men, Ksh 125,000 for women and Ksh 50,000 for the youth.

Men seeking parliamentary seats are expected to pay Ksh 200,000 while women and the youth will pay Ksh 125,000 and Ksh 50,000 respectively.

There has heightened activities at the Jubilee party headquarters as aspirants take advantage of the extension to make their applications.

Just yesterday, the party welcomed Omingo Magara to the fold after he severed his links with UDA.

The party has now urged aspirants to complete their applications within the timeline saying another extension is unlikely as they prepare for party primaries.