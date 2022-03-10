Jubilee Party extends registration process to 22nd March

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni says they have extend the registration process for their aspirants until the 22nd March 2022.

He noted that the party is continuing to receive aspirants from all over the country which is evident the interest for Jubilee Party is growing.

We therefore, extend the registration process for our aspirants until the 22nd March 2022.

Earlier, incumbent politicians elected on Jubilee Party tickets in the last election and have paid nomination fees to other parties were put on notice.

Although the members have not submitted their written resignation letters to the ruling party, the defectors now risk losing their positions if the party initiates the process of their removal.

Speaking in Nakuri County, Kioni said that the party was set to initiate removal of disloyal members.

Warning that the registration of disloyal members as aspirants through rival parties meant that they had resigned from the parties that sponsored them to their positions.

He called on those willing to return to the Jubilee Party to do so in time saying that the party was committed to conduct free and fair elections.