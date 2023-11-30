Jubilee Party factions differ on Dialogue Committee report

Jeremiah Kioni led Jubilee Faction has expressed reservations on the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report for not addressing the cost of living.

Among other issues the officials noted that the report has failed to propose tangible ways to reduce the cost of living which is the major issue facing Kenyans.

Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday, Jubilee party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni criticized the report released by the National Dialogue Committee for failing to address adequately the pressing issue of cost of living.

The officials also questioned the creation of the Prime Minister’s position that was captured in the Report of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO).

The leaders also pledged to revive the Jubilee Party ahead of 2027 elections.

While addressing the media in a different venue, EALA MP Kanini Kega led Jubilee faction have opposed any plans to have a referendum for the review of constitution saying Kenyans are now grappling with hard economic times.

Despite backing the NADCO report, the leaders who held a parliamentary group meeting said the report has its shortfalls the need to be addressed.