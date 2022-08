Members of the Jubilee party in Mombasa County have disputed reports that they have ditched the Azimio la Umoja coalition to support UDA gubernatorial candidate Hassan Omar. Led by the Jubilee party Mombasa Branch Secretary Nelson Akwaka, the members reiterated their commitment to the party and Azimio coalition party as they vowed to campaign for ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir as the second Governor of Mombasa.

