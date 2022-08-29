Jubilee party headquarters up for auction

The Jubilee party headquarters building at Pangani in Nairobi is being auctioned.

In an advert on Monday, auctioneers said the building will be auctioned on September 13 in Westlands, Nairobi.

Garam Investments Auctioneers put the auction up.

“Under instructions received from the charge’s advocates, we shall sell by public auction the under-mentioned properties with improvements and buildings erected there in,” an advertisement on Daily Nation page 37 read in part.

The parcel of land known as L.R number 209/1530- Emani Business Center along Thika Road, Pangani Area in Nairobi County and is registered under the names of Farmers Industry Limited and Ms Florence Wairimu Mbugua.

“It lies along the North Western election of Thika Road, 10 meters from the Pangani flyover. The property measures 0.5 acres,” the advertisement further read.

The title is a leasehold for 99 years. It is erected on a plot and is a seven-storey commercial complex with two basement floors and a penthouse on the rooftop, a sentry house and a powerhouse.

Bidders will be required to produce a deposit of Sh5 million by cash or banker’s cheque before being allowed to bid.

The Pangani headquarters was the Jubilee party’s centre of operations in the 2013 and 2017 elections.