Jubilee party issues certificates to its aspirants from Kirinyaga

The Jubilee Party has issued nomination certificates to party aspirants in Taita Taveta County led by Governor Granton Samboja and Taveta MP Naomi Shaban.

The exercise was conducted by National Elections Board Chairperson Stephen Wandeto while party SG Jeremiah Kioni and Director of Elections Kanini Kega congratulated the nominees and lauded all Jubilee aspirants in the county for coming together and embracing consensus in picking candidates for the various positions.

The party also issued certificates to its aspirants seeking elective positions in Kirinyaga County except the governor position.

Jubilee national chairman Nelson Nzuia said they issued certificate to deserving aspirants adding that the party will continue to support the candidates.

Jubilee party Kirinyaga County Chairman Mureithi Kangara said they are building jubilee to be the Mt. Kenya party of choice ahead of the elections.

Interior PS Karanja Kibicho who was sat in the selection panel said the party has settled on candidates who are likely to win in August.

Kibicho said it is their intention to win all available seats in Kirinyaga adding that they listened to delegates and meet the aspirants for consensus.

He said the main objective for the party is to get the best leadership in Kirinyaga and other parts of Mt Kenya.

The party has assured to address differences between the two governor aspirants Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri and Senator Charles Kibiru soon.