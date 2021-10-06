Jubilee Party Kirinyaga branch calls for unity ahead of 2022 elections

The Kirinyaga County Jubilee Branch has partnered with three other local organizations in efforts to foster unity of purpose ahead of the General Elections.

The local Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organization, the County Council of Elders and the area Kiama Kiama announced the move after a meeting with the Jubilee Party officials, yesterday.

The Jubilee Party Branch Chairman, Murithi Kang’ara, who spoke to the media while being flanked by the officials from the three other organizations said time had come for the County leadership to speak with one voice.

“Our coming together as organized cultural, social and political organizations is to ensure from now up to the end and after the Mashujaa Day celebrations, scheduled for Wanguru stadium, our County was united and moving in synchronization with the needs and aspirations of our people,” Kangara said.

He said the Council of Elders leadership and that of the Kiama Kiama had been working independently without any collaboration or partnership yet both organizations, which were cultural, existed for the good of the locals.

During the press briefing after the meeting held at the Sun City hotel in Sagana, Mwangi wa Ndungu, the Chairman of Kiama Kaima was flanked by his new Council of Elders counterpart, Hudson Ndambiri, said the newfound unity, will ensure the County carried its activities without any undue interference.

The local Maendeleo ya Wanawake organization Chairperson, Diana Gicaiya, thanked the Jubilee leadership for finding it fit to bring women on board.

“Since we are the mothers, our children look upon us in matters culture, traditions and political direction, we feel privileged to have been brought on board in the three organizations, which are all geared towards making our County great,” Gicaiya said at the press conference.

During the meeting, the leaders expressed hope that they will be accorded an opportunity to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta, during the Mashujaa Day, before he exited from the House on the Hill next year.

Kangara further assured the local residents that the newfound unity would cascade to all area elected leaders regardless of their political inclinations.