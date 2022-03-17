Jubilee Party ousts Senator Wamatangi as Majority Chief Whip

Jubilee Party has ousted Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi as Majority Chief Whip in the Senate.

The Jubilee Party National Management Committee (NMC) resolved to kick him out days after he declared his support for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

In addition, Wamatangi has also been discharged from all Senate standing committees.

In a statement undersigned by the party Secretary General Jeremmiah Kioni, Jubilee made the resolution that Wamatangi would no longer hold the position after having resigned from the party.

“Wamatangi immediately ceases to hold the office of the majority chief whip in the Senate,” Kioni said.

Further, the statement noted that “he ceases to hold any leadership position in any committee of the Senate that he currently holds by virtue of being a member of Jubilee Party.”

Kioni said Wamatangi should make written representations to the party through the secretary-general by March 17 in the event that he does not agree with the party’s decision.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV Thursday, Wamatangi defended his move to UDA by saying that the party was deemed as the most popular after a survey was carried out in his home turf.

“I conducted a very credible survey of what my people want in the next government, and I decided that if it is their wish, then so be it,” he stated.

Wamatangi said he was ready for any disciplinary action against him by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I welcome disciplinary action if it comes. I do not behold any positions,” he said.

Wamatangi was appointed to the position in February 2021 following the ouster of his predecessor Muranga Senator Irungu Kang’ata who also pledged his allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto and the UDA Party.

The purge is the latest by the ruling party which recently rebranded and committed to getting rid of members who have pledged their allegiance to other political parties.

The party has since dared its members who have switched camp to the UDA Party and other parties to do the honourable thing and resign.