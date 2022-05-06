Jubilee party picks Sabina, Peter Kenneth for Raila’s running mate

The Jubilee Party has presented two names to a panel vetting running mate candidates for the Azimio la Umoja presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga.

In a statement, the ruling party’s National Election Board Chairperson Stephen Wandeto forwarded the names of Murang’a Women Rep Sabina Chege and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth for the running mate position.

“We refer to the above subject matter and forward herewith names of the persons proposed by Jubilee Party for consideration as Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Deputy President Nominees. Peter Kenneth and Sabina Chege,” said NEB chairperson.

With less than two weeks for parties to submit the names of their running mates, the over 23 political parties under the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition are expected to submit names to the running selection panel for consideration.

On Thursday, KANU party chairman Gideon Moi endorsed former vice President Kalonzo Musyoka as the running mate for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga.

The independence party chairman, in a letter to the coalition’s deputy president selection panel, indicated that amongst persons who have expressed interest in the position, Kalonzo would be the most suitable candidate to be paired with the ODM leader in the August poll.

“It is our considered opinion and strongly believes that Hon Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka fits the bill….to deputize H.E Right Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga,” the Baringo Senator said.

Parties have until May 16th to present the names of presidential and gubernatorial running mates after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission extended the April 28th deadline.

This is after the electoral body held a consultative meeting with representatives drawn from Kenya Kwanza, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya and independent candidates.