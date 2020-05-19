The fate of Senate Deputy Speaker Professor Kithure Kindiki, now hangs in the balance after a notice of motion for his removal was formally tabled in the senate.

The notice of motion was tabled by the new Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata and comes a week after the removal of Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika as Majority Leader and Majority Whip respectively.

Kindiki is said to be among senators who failed to attend the State House parliamentary group meeting called by President Uhuru Kenyatta just over a week ago.

And with Kindiki and Kihika already out of the way, Kang’ata will need a 2/3rd majority to oust Kindiki from the seat unlike in the removal of the two where the only thing the Speaker need was conviction that Jubilee party had held a PG and unanimously elected new officials.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Others said to be targeted in the Jubilee purge include allies of Deputy President William Ruto among them Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights Chairperson Senator Samson Cherarkey, Finance and Budget Committee‘s Mahamud Mohamed and Devolution Committee’s John Kinyua as well as others in the National Assembly.