Jubilee party set to remove disloyal members

Incumbent politicians elected on Jubilee Party tickets in the last election and have paid nomination fees to other parties have been put on notice.

Although the members have not submitted their written resignation letters to the ruling party, the defectors now risk losing their positions if the party initiates the process of their removal.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni spoke after holding a meeting with aspirants in Subukia, Nakuru County where he said that the party was set to initiate removal of disloyal members.

The Ndaragwa MP warned that the registration of disloyal members as aspirants through rival parties meant that they had resigned from the parties that sponsored them to their positions.

He was accompanied by Kieni MP Kanini Kega who was recently appointed Jubilee Party Director of Elections who called on speakers of Parliament and county assemblies to stick to the law.

He called on those willing to return to the Jubilee Party to do so in time saying that the party was committed to conduct free and fair elections.

The legislators tore into Deputy President William Ruto urging him to resign from Jubilee Party and his office upon his return to the country.

The MP called on aspirants to avoid engaging in violent attacks with their rivals saying that the party does not advocate for force but diplomatic resolution of arising differences.

He drummed support for ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga saying that he was the right person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta and continue with his legacy on development in the region.

Kioni expressed confidence that Raila would floor Ruto in the coming polls saying that he only needed a small portion of the Mt Kenya vote to win.