Jubilee party to effect Committees changes President Uhuru says

President Uhuru Kenyatta says the Jubilee Party will communicate changes in the composition of House Committees to the Speaker of the National Assembly by Thursday, 25th June 2020.

The Party Leader spoke when he chaired a Jubilee Coalition National Assembly Parliamentary Group Meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

He said the Coalition will do the communication through the new Leader of Government Business Amos Kimunya and Majority Chief Whip Emmanuel Wangwe.

Deputy President Dr William Ruto was in attendance as well as Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju and a total of 174 Jubilee Coalition Members of the National Assembly.

During the meeting the PG discussed a petition made to the Party Leader regarding the Coalition’s National Assembly leadership and made some changes.

Kimunya was appointed the new National Assembly Leader of Government Business replacing Garissa Town Mp Aden Duale while Eldas MP Adan Keynan was appointed the new Secretary of the Jubilee Coalition National Assembly PG.

The Head of State reminded the legislators to focus on the Coalition’s development agenda and advised them against engaging in divisive politics.