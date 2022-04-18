Jubilee Party to start issuing certificates Tuesday

As the deadline for party nominations set to elapse this week as scheduled by the IEBC ahead of the August 9th General Elections, Jubilee party plans to start issuing nomination certificates to aspirants who have agreed on the party’s consensus.

According to the party’s Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, the party is set to begin the exercise Tuesday adding the several teams that have been dispatched to various counties to help aspirants agree on who should fly the Jubilee flag ahead of the forthcoming poll are burning the midnight oil to avert the challenges that may come with the long awaited party primaries as experienced by the UDA’s party primaries last week.

He observed that JP Party leadership has opted to build consensus among the aspirants for the various seats saying this was not only less expensive but also help to save huge resources and time that would be wasted during the primaries.

Kioni who is also the MP for Ndaragwa Constituency observed that the party’s tribunal was ready to listen to grievances raised by aspirants who feel that this was not the right way to go and seek for further direction from the party.

Speaking to the press in Nyahururu town, Kioni said the party is currently encouraging aspirants to embrace consensus so as to avoid nominations drama.

He however stated that the Party will issue direct tickets to aspirants who will be seeking to vie for various seats unopposed.

He said there were many lessons learnt from the UDA nominations and hence JP was not ready to subject itself to ridicule or even provide an opportunity for the “opposition” to take such advantage to interfere with its affairs.

Kioni hinted that people who have not been active as party members and are now seeking tickets to run for various seats and those who were ousted from the crumbled UDA nominations and now wants to support Jubilee party may not have that chance as the party focused on rebuilding itself after some members decamped to other parties.

On April 2, the ruling party had announced that it will conduct its party nomination between April 11 and April 22 in line with the timelines stipulated by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Jubilee Party mentioned that it will be open to zoning within the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance so as to ensure the coalition party wins majority of the seats.

In the event of indirect nomination, Kioni emphasized that the party will not issue tickets based on popularity of a candidate, but they will be open to use other parameters.