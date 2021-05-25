Jubilee Party unveils candidates for Kiambaa, Muguga by-elections

Written By: Asha Mwana Khamisi/Claire Wanja

Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju with Kiambaa and Muguga ward aspirants Karanja Kariri Njama and Mung'ara Joseph Githinji.

The Jubilee party has unveiled its candidates for the July 15th Kiambaa Parliamentary and Muguga ward by elections.

In a twitter post Tuesday, party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said Karanja Kariri Njama will be its candidate for the Kiambaa constituency by-election after scoring 78 per cent in interviews conducted by the party, trouncing two other candidates only identified as Munyui and Damaris, who scored 61 and 59 per cent respectively.

The Party also said it had nominated Mung’ara Joseph Githinji to fly the party’s flag in the Muguga Ward by election.

The announcement comes a few days after Jubilee said it had opted for interviews rather than conducting nominations for aspirants of the two by-elections.

The interviews were held at the party headquarters on Saturday last week.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party unveiled its candidates for the same by-elections on Friday last week.

UDA candidate for Kiambaa John Njuguna Wanjiku

John Njuguna Wanjiku and Kamau Thumbi received nomination certificates for Kiambaa and Muguga by election respectively.

On Monday, the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) said they not field a candidate in the forthcoming Kiambaa parliamentary seat.

The party associated with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria pulled out of the race in favour of the UDA candidate.

