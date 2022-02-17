Jubilee Party will roar again, legislators say

A section of Jubilee party MPs have exuded confidence the Party will emerge stronger again and secure a majority seats in the coming August 9 General Election.

Led by Ndaragwa lawmaker, Jeremiah Kioni, the MPs also vowed they will not allow the Jubilee Party to be disbanded, adding that it’s the only party that will give them a chance to be in the next government.

“Our competitors are now trembling after they heard President Uhuru Kenyatta will be coming to ‘mashinani’. Our President and the Jubilee Party have a good track-record of what we have delivered. We have a strong party. A party which will make numbers in Parliament in the next government,” Kioni said yesterday while in Nyeri town.

Kioni has also confirmed that the Jubilee Party will work together with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in fielding a joint presidential candidate while accusing the Deputy President William Ruto of pursuing the presidency for his own selfish interests.

Speaking during the same event, Mukurwe-ini legislator, Anthony Kiai said that the Jubilee Party will roar again and clinch the top leadership of this country in a unity deal with the ODM party adding that as people from Mt Kenya region they are supposed to have their own party.

“Jubilee party is here to stay. We need to revive it and that’s why we are here to revive our party. As people from Mt Kenya, we are supposed to have our own party and that is the Jubilee Party. We have the highest number of voters as a region so let no one tell us what we are supposed to do,” Kiai said.

On his part, the Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu has said that Jubilee Party is on and that the Deputy President has no chance of amassing votes in Nyeri citing that when he visited Nyeri on Monday claiming he was not able to popularise his political bid in the town.

The leaders were speaking in Nyeri town and Mukurwe-ini constituencies where they also met the Jubilee Party grassroots leaders and delegates in conducting a rebrand of the party dubbed ‘Jubilee Party Activation’.

This meeting comes barely two weeks after the Jubilee Party elected MPs agreed to have Uhuru steer the party in the 2022 General Election despite him exiting the political scene after completing his 10-year constitutional term as the head of state.

The President is expected to visit Nyeri County ahead of the Jubilee Party National Delegates Convention (NDC) set to take place on February 25 and 26 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).