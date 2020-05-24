Jubilee purge in order, ODM legislators say

The purge in the Senate that targetted key allies of Deputy President William Ruto continues to elicit mixed reactions.

Three members of parliament from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have supported the ongoing purge in the Jubilee Party, saying the house cleaning was intended to ensure that it succeeds in implementing its goals.

Senator James Orengo (Siaya), East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Oburu Odinga and Alego-Usonga MP Samuel Atandi, however, distanced the ODM from the woes bedeviling the ruling party, saying that it does not have a hand in the ongoing internal wrangles in Jubilee.

There is panic in the National Assembly as another major purge looms. COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli is calling for disciplinary action to be extended to National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and others perceived to be defying the President.

“It will be of no value to vote out Kindiki and leave another in Parliament holding a key position in government when it comes to legislation,” Atwoli said.

Senators Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika and Kithure Kindiki were stripped of their Senate leadership positions in a process that some MPs have termed unconstitutional.

On Saturday, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago a close ally of the Deputy President held a meeting with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi in Nairobi in a meeting that has sparked off speculation over what could have necessitated their talks.

Addressing the press at Mahero primary school grounds in Alego / Usonga constituency, the trio said that the country was in need of parties built on ideals and national values and principles as stipulated in the constitution.

Orengo and Oburu said President Uhuru Kenyatta was justified to purge those pulling in a different direction from the Party position if he has to succeed in implementing Jubilee programs.

“As I said earlier, we cannot have an army with too many generals directing war,” he said adding that there must be a clear line of command in the government.

“Napoleon Bonaparte succeeded because he had great generals who accepted him as their overall general, so it was with Alexander the Great who conquered Europe and parts of Asia,” said the Senate Minority Leader.

He said that ODM should not be dragged into the Jubilee problems which, he added, were internal.

Orengo also dispelled reports that senators visited state house ahead of last Friday’s impeachment motion against the Senate Deputy Speaker, prof. Kithuri Kindiki.

“No senator went to State House,” he said adding that the Senate does not operate on directions from State House or any quarter.

Dr. Oburu said the Jubilee leadership was in order to purge those perceived to be frustrating its programmes.

“Uhuru Kenyatta has been too lenient. He has woken to the reality that he has to put the house in order,” said the EALA legislator adding that it was a pity that a section of those supposed to champion government agenda are the ones opposed to its programs.

Atandi said loyalty to one’s party was a critical ingredient to the development of a political party adding that was need for discipline within political parties if they are to serve the interests of the country.

“Political parties are funded by the exchequer and must ensure discipline so that they serve the public well,” he said.