Jubilee will implement all projects promised to Kenyans, Ruto says

Deputy President William Ruto has said Jubilee will continue implementing projects promised to Kenyans.

He said this was the only way to ensure Jubilee lived up to its promises.

He, however, asked ODM to stop criticizing the Government from within.

Dr Ruto challenged ODM leader Raila Odinga to decide whether he was in Government or inthe Opposition.

“You cannot claim to be with us (Government) while at the same time claim this Government has not done anything,” said Dr Ruto.

The Deputy President cited infrastructure, electricity and education programmes as some of the development initiatives the Government has improved since 2013.

“The Government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta has done a lot. Kenyans are smart, no one can lie to them.”

Speaking in Nyandarua County on Sunday, Dr Ruto said, he was focused on ensuring development projects initiated by the Jubilee administration were fully implemented even after President Kenyatta’s retirement in 2022.

He asked Kenyans not to panic over incomplete programmes, saying they will be completed.

Dr Ruto said: “I assure you that the programmes that we began with President Kenyatta will not stall.”

Meanwhile, leaders from the Mt Kenya region have vowed to continue supporting Ruto’s quest to succeed President Kenyatta.

The 12 MPs who accompanied the DP said they will ensure the promise made by President Kenyatta to back his Deputy is made a reality

MPs present, Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), Moses Kuria(Gatundu South), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Kevin Kwena (Kinangop), Irungu Kang’ata (Kiharu), Wangui Ngirichi (Kirinyaga), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Michael Mucheru (Ol Joro Orok), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Nixon Korir (Lang’ata) and Mwangi Kiunjuri leader the Service Party of Kenya.

Dr Ruto said what now remained was ensuring ordinary Kenyans earn a decent living.

“What we want now is a bottom up approach of our economic model, said Dr Ruto.

Dr Ruto said the second phase of Jubilee Government which was mainly to focus on the Big Four Agenda had been affected by the BBI process.

Mr Kiunjuri said all indicators were the BBI will be passed irrespective of the majority wish and urged Dr Ruto to focus on 2022 elections.

The former Cabinet Secretary said he was privy to the training and mobilization of agents who were pro BBI to oversee the entire process.

Mr Kiunjuri said it was insincere of the President to go against his earlier promise of supporting the Deputy President once his term expires.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria said Mt Kenya region will not be in a vacuum once President Kenyatta’s period lapses.

He accused Mr Odinga of destabilizing the Jubilee administration.

Kuria further lashed out at Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia for misleading the Mt Kenya region on developmental issues.

Mr Kimemia is the chair of Mt Kenya Governors caucus.

Mr Gachagua said the region had vowed to remain steadfast on the promise made by President Kenyatta to back Dr Ruto.

“Our first priority today should be the revival of our economy so that the economy gets back on track,” said Ichung’wa

“You do not need to use any gate to reach these people,” said MP Wahome.