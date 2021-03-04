Jubilee, UDA win Hell’s Gate and London ward seats respectively

UDA’s Antony Nzuki

Jubilee candidate Virginia Wamaitha was poised to win the hotly contested Hell’s Gate Ward representative seat.

According to preliminary results, Wamaitha garnered 3863 votes against her closest challenger UDA candidate Jonathan Warothe’s  2,766 votes.

IEBC returning officer David Mbui however said he was yet to receive official results from his presiding officers.

The race in Naivasha’s Hell’s Gate ward had been reduced to a contest between the two political parties fronting Jonathan Kuria Warothe (UDA) and Jubilee flagbearer Virginia Wamaitha.

In London Ward, UDA’s Antony Nzuki supporters broke into song and dance moments after results streaming in put him in the lead.

There was confusion when his agents declared victory as vote tallying continued amid tight security.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in from DP allies led by Senator Kipchumba Murkomen shortly before 10 pm.

The ward mini poll was earlier in the day marred by chaotic scenes that saw four journalists injured.

Police were forced to lobbed teargas canisters to disperse senators Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and other Tanga Tanga MPs who are the chief agents for the UDA candidate.

The electoral body IEBC is yet to announce the final results for both wards.

London and Hell’s Gate seats fell vacant following the deaths of Simon Mbugua and John Njuguna.

