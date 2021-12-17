Jubilee, UDA win two ward by-elections

The United Democratic Alliance and the Jubilee Party have shared the spoils in the just concluded by-elections in Meru and Taita Taveta Counties.

UDA’s Simon Ngaruni won the Kiagu ward by-election, while Jubilee’s Donald Fundi emerged victorious in Mahoo Taita Taveta County.

The two ward by-elections had been billed as a face-off between President’s Jubilee party and Deputy President’s UDA ahead of next year’s general elections.

Fundi captured the Mahoo seat with 1,609 votes, followed by UDA’s Daniel Kimuyu with 1358 votes while Obwoge Samuel of Tujibebe Wakenya Party finished a distant third with only 91 votes.

In Meru county, UDA candidate Simon Ngaruni garnered 2,440 votes against his closest challenger Milton Mwenda of Chama Cha Kazi party who garnered 1,823 votes.

Deputy President William Ruto congratulated the candidates saying UDA’s win is a boost to the hustler movement.

The People of Kiagu and Mahoo Wards in Meru and Taita Taveta Counties have given the economic agenda of the Hustler Nation a big thumbs up. They have also said yes to a national party. Congratulations Hon. Simon Kiambi for winning in Kiagu and… pic.twitter.com/OpLrBSzJPv — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) December 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the battle for Narok governorship 2022 has taken a new twist after Narok South MP Korei ole Lemein dropped his ambitions for the seat.

Lemein was to face off with Labour Chief Administrative Secretary Patrick Ntutu, and Narok Women Representative Soipan Kudate in the United Democratic Alliance nominations.

He will now defend his seat that has already attracted high numbers of aspirants.