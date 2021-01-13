Jubilee will not field candidates in three by-elections

The Jubilee Party will not be fielding candidates in the upcoming by-elections in Matungu, Kabuchai and Machakos.

Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju told journalists Wednesday it was the party’s decision not to participate in by-elections occasioned by the unfortunate deaths in Parliament.

The party unveiled candidates for three ward elections in Nakuru and Uasin Gishu counties. Those flying the ticket include Virginia Wamaitha for Hells Gate ward, Francis Njoroge (London ward) and Lucy Ng’endo (Huruma ward).

The party will field a candidate for Nairobi Governor if the polls take place.

“As for Nairobi governor seat, we are on standby mode, as the matter plays out in high court and Nairobi County Assembly. We will be fielding candidates in the ward by-elections in respective counties” he said.

The three seats were previously held by the opposition. Tuju said Jubilee enjoyed cordial relations with some of the parties that were fielding candidates in the three elections cautioning that joining the race would create unnecessary conflict.

“We are currently enjoying a period of constructive engagement with Wiper, ODM, Ford-Kenya, ANC and other parties with BBI..It is the decision of Jubilee Party, that given the bigger picture of bringing this country together through the BBI avenue, ceding ground to the NASA parties in this instance is essential to ensuring that we do not open unnecessary arenas for conflict” he said.

On whether errant MPs would be punished, Tuju said the disciplinary committee is ceased of the matter.

“I do not express my opinions but only communicate the decisions of the party. disciplinary issues are handled by the disciplinary committee which is seized of the matter and will report to me only for me to communicate their position to National Management committee and NEC then a decision will be taken and announced.. we are in a democracy and we must follow the law” he explained.

Tuju also dismissed accusations that he leaked the controversial letter by Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata saying it was not in his character to do so.

Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate Fatuma Dullo clarified there were no plans to oust Kang’ata.

“Kangata is still our whip. He attended our leadership meeting yesterday and we were in agreement that he will not be punished. But whichever position he decides to take, it is up to him” she stated.