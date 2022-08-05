Jubilee’s gubernatorial candidate shelves bid in Embu, backs Mbarire

Jubilee Party candidate Emilio Kathuri has withdrawn from the Embu gubernatorial race in favour of the United Democratic Party’s Cecily Mbarire.

The former Manyatta Member of Parliament defected to UDA on Thursday with only four days to the August 2022 General Elections.

“The Hustler Nation wave is real! Embu Jubilee governor candidate Emilio Kathuri has quit the race and now supports UDA’s candidate Cecily Mbarire. Susan Nyaga (Jubilee) has also abandoned her quest for Women Rep seat in favour of Pamela Njoki. Welcome,” said Deputy President William Ruto while announcing the arrival of Kathuri to UDA.

Kathuri expressed confidence that the next Government would be formed by the Kenya Kwanza team.

Early this year, the former legislator ditched the Devolution Empowerment Party to vie for Embu governor on a Jubilee ticket

Emilio Kathuri was Kivuti’s running mate in 2017 finished second behind Governor Martin Wambora in Embu County gubernatorial race.