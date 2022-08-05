Jubilee’s gubernatorial candidate shelves bid in Embu, backs Mbarire

ByMuraya Kamunde
Tags

Jubilee Party candidate Emilio Kathuri has withdrawn from the Embu gubernatorial race in favour of the United Democratic Party’s Cecily Mbarire.

The former Manyatta Member of Parliament defected to UDA on Thursday with only four days to the August 2022 General Elections.

“The Hustler Nation wave is real! Embu Jubilee governor candidate Emilio Kathuri has quit the race and now supports UDA’s candidate Cecily Mbarire. Susan Nyaga (Jubilee) has also abandoned her quest for Women Rep seat in favour of Pamela Njoki. Welcome,” said Deputy President William Ruto while announcing the arrival of Kathuri to UDA.

Kathuri expressed confidence that the next Government would be formed by the Kenya Kwanza team.

Early this year, the former legislator ditched the Devolution Empowerment Party to vie for Embu governor on a Jubilee ticket

Emilio Kathuri was Kivuti’s running mate in 2017 finished second behind Governor Martin Wambora in Embu County gubernatorial race.

  

Latest posts

Observer groups call for calm ahead of August 9 elections

Muraya Kamunde

Matiang’i: Gov’t has no intention of interfering with polls

Muraya Kamunde

IEBC administers Oath of Secrecy to Presiding officers

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More