Judge adjourns lawyer Kimani murder case over COVID rules

The high court has adjourned lawyer Willie Kimani’s murder case over lack of space to implement social distancing rule to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Justice Jessie Lessit raised concern that the small tent provided by the Judiciary could not accommodate all parties hence posing a health risk.

While apologising for the inconvenience, she told the lawyers she had requested a bigger tent that could accommodate 100 people but instead got a smaller one that lacked the space for social distancing.

The hearing was adjourned to Monday next week to allow the Judiciary to procure a bigger tent.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The case was to resume hearing Wednesday after a long break due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Administration Police officers Fredrick Leliman, Sylvia Wanjiru, Leonard Mwangi and Stephen Cheburet and police informer Peter Ngugi are charged with the murder of Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and taxi driver Joseph Muiruri on June 23, 2016.

The four accused Syokimau AP commander Fredrick Leliman, Corporal Stephen Chebulet, Constable Silvia Wanjiku and Leonard Mwangi have since denied the charges.

The officers are indicted in a dramatic murder case of the lawyer, taxi driver Joseph Muiruri and boda boda rider Josephat Mwenda whose badly mutilated bodies were recovered from OI Donyo Sabuk River in Machakos County, eight days after their disappearance.

The trio was kidnapped as they left Mavoko law courts on the 23rd of June this year after a session on an alleged traffic offence charged on Mwenda.

Read related: Willie Kimani’s murder suspects denied bail