Judge declines to strike out petition against Mung’aro

An election court Friday declined to strike out a petition challenging the election of former Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung’aro as the Governor of Kilifi County.

Lady Justice Anne Adwera Onginjo, sitting in Malindi, ruled that the court had jurisdiction to hear the matter and ordered that the same proceeds to full hearing, which she set to begin on Monday November 21, 2022.

The petitioners had argued that there were some aspects of the petition that touched on the Presidential Election, whose determination is the preserve of the Supreme Court and pleaded that the petition be struck out as the High Court lacked jurisdiction.

“Apart from the paragraphs that make reference to Presidential Election, the petitioners have set out other grounds upon which the petition is premised and which this court is of the view that it is clothed with sufficient jurisdiction to entertain.

However, the petitioners got a setback in their case when the court struck out the inclusion of renowned lawyer George Kithi, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa Karisa Katana and Mr. Michael Tinga Jefwa as interested parties to the case.

Jumwa and Kithi run against Mung’aro during the August 9, 2022 Kilifi gubernatorial election and emerged second and third respectively but did not petition against the outcome, choosing rather to use proxies to advance that course.

Tinga on the other hand withdrew from the race at the last minute and threw his weight behind Kithi, but his name was on the ballot paper during the election since his withdrawal came too late.

The petition was filed by three voters – Justine Ringa Chirume, Justin Charo Baya and Salim Chai Tsui – who named the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kilifi County Returning Officer Hussein Gure, Mung’aro and his deputy Flora Mbetsa Chibule as 1st to 4th in that order.

The three petitioners claim there were massive irregularities during the Kilifi gubernatorial elections and want the court to nullify Mr. Mung’aro’s election and order fresh polls.

Lady Justice Onginjo at the same time dismissed an application by the petitioners seeking leave to adduce additional evidence saying doing so would disadvantage the respondents.

She declined to issue any order concerning an application to scrutinize the votes saying the same would be determined by the evidence during the main hearing.

The respondents had opposed the application on the grounds that some of the polling stations referred to were either not in the petition or were non-existent.

“This court will require to appraise itself on the particulars of the polling stations as pleaded by the petitioner and verify the same with the gazette notice that publish the polling stations,” she said.

The court however ordered the election materials be secured by way of additional seals being affixed by the Parties under the supervision of the deputy registrar at the IEBC warehouse in Kilifi.

Mr. Kithi, who despite being an interested party appeared as an advocate, immediately applied to be supplied with the ruling, signaling that he could appeal against the same in the Court of Appeal.