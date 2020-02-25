Judge Sankale’s release bond extended

Court of Appeal Judge Sankale ole Kantai’s police bond release has been extended after spending Friday night at Muthaiga Police Station.

Judge Sankale has been ordered to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Tuesday Morning next week for further interrogation.

The Judge who was released on Friday on police bond appeared before the detectives Tuesday for further grilling and his release bond was extended.

The police have not come out clear if the judge will be a state witness of a suspect in the murder case. The judge is said to have had some contact with a suspect facing murder charges before his arrest.