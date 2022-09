President William Ruto has appointed the six judges that president Uhuru Kenyatta declined to confirm in June last year . Speaking after taking oath of office as the 5th president, Ruto also committed to upscale the budget of the judiciary by 3 billion shillings annually. The new head of state also intends to enhance the efficacy of security agencies by giving the Kenya Police Service financial autonomy.

