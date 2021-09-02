Judges are not above the law, CJ Koome asserts

Chief Justice Martha Koome submitted to the country Thursday that judicial officers are not above the law.

Instead, the CJ spelled out that they are equally answerable to the public as members of other institutions.

Even though she said members of the bench have the responsibility of guarding the Constitution, they cannot be in conflict with the law.

Koome says members of the public are at liberty to seek audience with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) should they have complaints against a member of the Judiciary and that their grievances can be acted upon expeditiously.

“They will call them and hear them out, if it shows that an offense is demonstrated then they can take action,” she said.

In a first-ever television interview with KBC Channel One’s Sarafina Robi since she was sworn into office, Koome noted that Judges are held to higher standards given their mandate as the guardians of the country’s democracy, rule of law, and respect of human rights.

“This is a very heavy responsibility that falls on judges as well as magistrates,” she said.

Be that as it may, she argues that the recent spectacle that saw the unprecedented arrests and immediate release of Justices Aggrey Muchelule and Said Juma Chitembwe, shows there’s a need for formulation of guidelines on how the police should deal with judges or magistrates to protect the dignity of the office.

“After dialogue, the JSC, the Interior Ministry CS and the Inspector General of Police have since come up with a committee to work on the guidelines. It will soon be presented to Kenyan’s when ready and they too can give their views on how they would want to see judges and magistrates dealt with if they break the law,” said CJ

On security, the CJ noted that a police unit had been established to guarantee all judicial officers of their safety and is currently comprises a police commissioner leading 3,000 officers.

“I engaged the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, and requested we also be accorded a police unit just like other arms of government that included Parliament and Railways,” she remarked

according to the CJ, the police unit in the Judiciary has been a work in progress for close to 10 years.

Koome noted that the move to beef up security was so important for the reason that she had been shared some intelligence a while back over people she said wanted to bomb Judiciary premises but were intercepted before they executed their heinous plans.

“Magistrates in Milimani once told me that they felt very insecure because of the kind of cases they handle, they even mentioned that people charged there enter with guns in their pockets and there’s nothing they can do about it.” She said

On the 6 judges whose promotion to the Court of Appeal and other superior courts was rejected, Koome vouched for their suitability to hold office describing them as ‘outstanding Jurists,’ She however expressed confidence that they will be sworn into office anytime soon.

The CJ promised to superintend over a Judiciary that is independent, that is completely well structured and well resourced in terms of funds and human resources and a Judiciary that is there to serve Kenyans in close proximity