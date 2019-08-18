Judges conference to commence Monday in Mombasa

Over 150 judges will from Monday converge in Mombasa for their annual conference to discuss a range of issues, among them, judicial accountability and independence.

Chief Justice David Maraga will officially open the colloquium themed: ‘Balancing Judicial Independence and Accountability’, at the Sarova White sands hotel.

The four-day conference will be attended by Judges of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, Environment and Land Court as well as the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

Some of the topics slated for discussions are: Balancing the Scales of Justice: Judicial Independence, Accountability and Integrity in the Changing Face of Kenya, Global Warming and Climate Change: Emerging Jurisprudence, and A Critique of the Judicial Approach on Sexual Offences and the Age of Consent; Facts, Figures and Challenges.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Further, the judges will also be exposed to: the Changing Character of Judicial Review Jurisdiction under the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the Remedy of Reinstatement: Balancing Competing Interests and Emerging Jurisprudence, and The Jurisdictional Question Relating to Charges and Mortgages; The High Court or the Environment and Land Court.

Participants will hear from among others, Dr Fred Ojiambo and Prof Albert Mumma and share experiences on administration justice in the country.

Further, they will interact with the Ministry of East African Community and Regional Development Principal Secretary and the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner-General, as well as from the leadership of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Kenya Human Rights Commission, among other stakeholders.