The Judiciary, through the Kenya Judiciary Academy (KJA), in conjunction with the Judiciary Committee on Elections (JCE) has commenced an extensive training programme aimed at preparing judges and magistrates for the hearing of election-related cases.

The trainings, which began with the High Court this month, will eventually cover all courts in order to ensure adequate preparations as the country gears up to the third General Election under the 2010 Constitution.

The first training of judges begun on Wednesday last week.

Two more trainings for High Court Judges will be held later this month.

A total of 72 High Court Judges, 120 researchers and law clerks will be trained.

Training for the rest of the Superior Court Justices, 400 magistrates, deputy registrars and at least 400 Judicial staff will follow.

The Constitution mandates the Judiciary to hear and determine disputes related to election processes.