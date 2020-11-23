Judicial Service Commission expedites promotion of Magistrates

The Judicial Service Commission is currently conducting interviews leading to the promotion of Senior Principal Magistrates to Chief Magistrates.

The process which began on Monday last week has seen four interview sessions led by Chief Justice David Maraga who chairs the commission with a number of interested candidates featuring.

So far 20, out of the 40 Senior Principal Magistrates who were shortlisted for the positions on offer have faced the interviewing panel.

Some of the notable figures who have already been interviewed include Teresia Achieng, Karimi Mwangi, James Njuguna, Dolphina Atieno, Desderias Ambiro, Hezron Nyaberi, Felix Mutinda Kombo, Jared Ogoti Magori, Bernard Ondego Ochieng, Zachariah Joseph Nyakundi, Anne Wanjiru Mwangi, Benjamin Atiang Mitullah, Florence Wangari Macharia, Sambu Kibet, Francis Nyungu Kyambia, Robinson Kebabe Ondieki, Beatrice Muthoni Kimemia and Philip Wambua Mutua.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



It is expected that the commission will finalize the interviews by the end of this week.

Maraga is leading Members of the JSC panel including his deputy Philomena Mwilu, commissioners Olive Mugenda, Macharia Njeru, Mercy Deche, Emily Ominde, Felix Koskei, Mohamed Warsame, Patrick Gichohi, and David Majanja in the weeklong sessions.

Others who form part of the interviewing panel include Judiciary Chief Registrar Ann Amadi and her JSC counterpart Winfrida Mokaya.