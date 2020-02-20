Judiciary allays fears of quorum hitch at Supreme Court

The Judiciary has dismissed claims in a section of the media that the Supreme Court is plagued by a quorum crisis.

In a press statement sent to newsrooms, Wednesday evening, the Judiciary Public Communications Office clarified that Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is not out of office as alleged and added nothing bars her from sitting as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

It further states that on May 9th last year, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) indicated that there were five petitions against Supreme Court Judges but they should continue to sit as their matters are investigated by the JSC.

The statement said that numerous judges and magistrates across the Judiciary are currently facing complaints or petitions at the JSC but were still serving Kenyans by hearing cases while awaiting the determination of their cases.

“They have not been adversely mentioned in the media, and it is not clear why the newspaper stories single out and target the Deputy Chief Justice,” said the statement.

According to the dispatch, Justice Mwilu has been routinely sitting and discharging her duties as a Judge of the Supreme Court between February 2019 and February 2020 where she made seven judgments and 45 rulings.

“It is inaccurate and improper for the newspapers to insinuate that there is a quorum hitch in the Supreme Court. It is wrong to perpetuate a false narrative that Justice Mwilu is not sitting or discharging her mandate as implied by the newspaper reports,” the Judiciary says.

The Judiciary announced that the Supreme Court shall be properly constituted for the purposes of its proceedings if it is composed of five judges as per the Constitution of Kenya 163 (2), noting that the retirement of one Judge in February this year will not in any way interfere with the business of the six judges as it will still be properly constituted.

One of the dailies on Wednesday carried a story titled ‘JSC to hold meeting amid looming Judiciary crisis over lack of Judges’ in which they stated that should Chief Justice David Maraga opt to retire early, the ongoing stalemate on the appointment of Judges will paralyze the operations of the Supreme Court due to lack of quorum. It also mentioned Justice Jackton Ojwang proceeding for his terminal leave pending retirement.

Another daily carried an article on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, titled ‘JSC to convene a meeting amid under-staffing among other issues, where it said that with the Deputy CJ Mwilu out of office due to graft charges, and Jackton Ojwang approaching retirement the siting judges will be five.